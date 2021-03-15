Collison brothers secure major investment

Two Tipperary brothers are to bring 1,000 new jobs to Ireland over the next 5 years.

Global payments tech firm Stripe is creating the roles after getting a €42 million investment from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

The company founded by Dromineer natives Patrick and John Collison will also support more than 10 thousand Irish businesses to expand into new global markets over the next 5 years.

It will also invest in Carbon Removal technology here and in Europe and will advise on the development of the technology sector.

Stripe already employs over 300 people from its Dublin site which is the international HQ of the business, and over 3,000 people globally.