Clonmel duo with big plans

There’s been a huge interest in jobs at a new coffee shop and deli planned for Clonmel.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions Evan Hickey and Jamie Driver were unable to hold normal face-to-face interviews for D’Bunked in the former Premier Meats store on Gladstone Street which they hope to open on July 9th.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Evan said they were blown away by the response when they looked for staff.

“We went down the route of doing video applications because of Covid happening. We didn’t really know when we could do face-to-face interviews so at the time we thought it might be a good idea to get the videos in and see what kind of personalities were coming in.”

“That escalated fairly quickly – we thought we might only get 10 or 20 applications and then over time it expanded to 144.”

“We had a busy week last week with it but I think we’re both fairly confident at this point that we’re going to pick the best team possible and we’re going to create a nice environment for people to work in and for people to visit.”