Chinese company called on to employ locals at new Littleton facility

The company behind a plastic recycling plant at the former Bord na Mona site in Littleton is being urged to employ as many local people as possible.

Over 100 jobs are to be created by the Sabrina Manufacturing Group from China which is making a significant investment in the facility.

The closure of the Bord na Mona plant in Littleton last year was a body blow to the area.

This replacement industry was first mooted by representatives of AES Bord na Mona at a meeting of Thurles Municipal District last December.

The plastic materials recycled at the former briquette factory will produce plastic pellets for export.

Labour TD Alan Kelly says he has impressed upon the Chairman of the Sabrina Manufacturing Group the need to utilise the local workforce.

Tributes have been paid to the contribution of Tipperary County Council in clinching the deal.

Over 40 jobs will be created immediately and this will rise to 80 within 2 years and to over 100 by the third year.

While welcoming the news of the development local County Councillor Micheál Lowry has questioned Deputy Kelly’s involvement in securing the deal.

The recruitment process which is already underway and the recycling plant is expected to be up and running in the coming months.