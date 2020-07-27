Campaign to promote Clonmel business

Stay, shop and dine has been launched by Tipperary County Council as an initiative to promote business in Clonmel.

Its aim is to ensure the towns businesses remain vibrant and alive.

Mayor of Clonmel Siobhan Ambrose says it’s vital that we support local traders, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would be a huge advocate for shopping local, keep the jobs local and I think it’s very, very important now more than ever to get that message across.”

“As I always say to people behind every counter there’s somebody trying to get a wage for their family. And if we want to keep the presence in our town, if we want to keep shop doors open then we have a duty – every single one of us – to support our local shops.”

Mayor Ambrose also says free parking in the town centre would not increase trade.

As the economy slowly emerges from the Covid-19 lockdown there have been calls for parking fees to continue be waived as they were during the peak of the pandemic.

Siobhan Ambrose says if anything it would have the opposite effect if previous experiences are anything to go by.

“Time and time again we have been told a very clear message from the businesses themselves in town that free parking on the streets does not work.”

“Unfortunately when we have tried it, it has been people who are working in town themselves. Even the business groups themselves have told the council they don’t want free parking on the street because it just unfortunately doesn’t work because it’s not being left available for shoppers. It’s actually being taken up by those working in our town.”