Calls for Tipperary town to be promoted positively

The people of Tipperary town should start to play to their strengths in order to draw more people into the area.

That’s according to local business owner Mairead Leahy, who says while there are plenty of problems in the town that need resolving, promoting the town would be a more positive route to take.

The proprietor of Arra Vets says that she applauds the March for Tipp group for highlighting some of the issues facing the town.

However, Mairead Leahy says there are plenty of positives in Tipperary town too…