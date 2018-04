Businesses on the Limerick road in Tipperary town are suffering due to ongoing road works in the area.

An Irish Water project has been underway for a number of weeks on the N24 – when that’s complete the TII are planning a major road resurfacing project.

It will take around 18 months for all of the works to be completed – with some businesses claiming they’re losing out on customers for the duration.

Councillor John Crosse is seeking a reduction in rates for those operating on that street.