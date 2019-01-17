Call for Jobs for Tipp group to be included in forum

Concerns have been raised that some groups may be left out of the Tipperary town forum.

The group which includes relevant agencies and interest groups, will meet to discuss ideas for a 3 year plan in the area.

Deputy Mattie McGrath has suggested that Jobs for Tipp, who’ve been up and running in the town for a number of years, haven’t been included.

In the Dáil he said that the Government has to ensure no one is left out.

In his response, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Damien English says they hope to have an update shortly.