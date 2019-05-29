Business Minister says Tipp Town taskforce has access to funding

Tipperary town badly needs action and not empty words, according to a Tipperary TD.

Deputy Mattie McGrath questioned the Business Minister in the Dáil on funding for the task force.

Heather Humphreys confirmed that Alison Harvey, who’s set to lead the Task Force set up in Tipperary town, will be able to apply to a number of funds – including Rural Regeneration, Urban Regeneration and the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

However, she said it will take a little bit of time to see major changes.