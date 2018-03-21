Bord na Mona Littleton to shut its doors today

The Bord na Mona factory in Littleton closes its doors today.

The plant officially ceases production and will now concentrate all manufacturing at its plant in Derrinlough, Co Offaly.

A total of 69 people are employed full time at Littleton and dozens more are employed at a nearby peat-harvesting operation, which is also affected.

There will be 40 workers maintained at the plant for the time being while the stockpile of briquettes will also continue to be sold until they are gone.

Local activist Robert O’Shea says its a huge blow to the community, especially the fact that a huge area of land will now be left vacant.