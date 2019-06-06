Belfast planning students to visit Tipp Town

A group of students from Queens University are due to arrive in Tipperary Town today.

Dr Neil Galway and around 25 planning students will spend five days in the town.

The group hopes to take a fresh look at Tipperary Town and offer up new solutions.

The Belfast students will meet representatives from the historical society and Town Forum during their visit.

Taking land use surveys, public surveys and visitor numbers into account they will present their analysis with policy suggestions and design recommendations in July to the Town Centre Forum.

Based in the site of Rafferty Travel for the duration of their visit they hope to speak to business people, residents and visitors about their concerns and suggestions.

Pat Slattery from Tipperary County Council says the group are independent from the council and will take many factors into consideration in their recommendations.