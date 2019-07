The Psychiatric Nurses’ Association says the impact of a strike by 500 ambulance-workers today will be severe.

They’re due to walk off the job for 24 hours from 2pm as part of an ongoing row over union-recognition.

Around 40 ambulance personnel in Tipperary will be involved in the action.

It’ll be the second time they’ve staged industrial action – and have warned more strikes could follow.

The PNA’s Tony Gregg says the workers won’t be backing down.