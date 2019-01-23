Aldi lauches recruitment drive in Tipperary

Aldi has launched a major recruitment drive with a number of positions available in Tipperary.

The retailer is seeking to recruit 24 new employees across its eight stores in the Premier County.

Opportunities are now available for Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager and Store Assistant positions in Tipperary.

In all the German discount store plans to recruit over 500 new staff across the country in 2019.

Aldi Ireland has also announced a new minimum rate of pay of €11.90 an hour, matching the Living Wage rate recommended by The Living Wage Technical Group.