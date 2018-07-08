Over 9,300 on the Live Reg in Tipp

There’s been a notable jump in the numbers signing on the Live Register in Tipperary last month.

Between the eight social welfare offices in the Premier County an additional 269 people joined the dole queue in June.

At the end of last month there were just over 9,300 people on the Live Reg in Tipperary.

This is up 3% from 9,037 in May with North Tipp accounting for 166 of these with a jump of 103 in the south of the county.

All eight offices in the Premier recorded an increase ranging from 6 extra in Clonmel to 75 in Thurles.

However year on year the downward trend is continuing – the numbers on the Live Register has fallen by almost 17% since June of 2017.

Nearly 1,200 fewer people are signing on in South Tipp since this time last year while there’s been a drop of 697 in North Tipp during the last 12 months.