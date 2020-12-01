Over 9,000 Pandemic Unemployment Payments in Tipperary today

133 people in Tipperary will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment for the last time this week after closing their claim.

On the day Level 5 restrictions are eased, 9,383 people in Tipperary are receiving the weekly State benefit – a slight decrease on last week’s total.

Nationally, 351,400 people will receive the PUP this week at a cost of €104 million to the State.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of a million people were paid PUP money they might not have been expecting this morning.

€129 million in arrears payments have been made to 286 thousand people.

It comes ahead of the Christmas bonus being paid to welfare recipients next week.

The government estimates that the two payments will pump half a billion Euro into the economy over the next few weeks.