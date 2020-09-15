9% reduction in numbers claiming PUP in Tipp since last week

557 people closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary over the past week.

5,743 people will receive the payment today – a reduction of nearly 9% on last week.

This compares with 18,800 when the number of recipients peaked in the Premier County on May 5th.

Nationally just under 210,000 people will receive the payment this week which is a drop of nearly 10,000.

Most people returning to work this week are employed in the accommodation and food services sector, followed by the education sector.