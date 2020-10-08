870 fewer on the Live Register in Tipperary last month

The numbers on the Live Register in Tipperary have fallen by over 10% in the last month.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show there were 7,241 people signing on in the Premier County at the end of September.

According to the CSO all eight social welfare offices in Tipperary saw a reduction in the numbers on the Live Reg last month.

Across the county there was a reduction of 870 from August to September with the total standing at 7,241 compared to 8,111.

Roscrea recorded the largest drop with 16% fewer signing on – a reduction of 129. The other centres in North Tipp – Thurles and Nenagh – saw falls of 5.75% and 3.4% respectively.

Cashel had the biggest drop in South Tipp – down 8% followed by Clonmel at 6.5, Tipp Town and Cahir at 5% and Carrick on Suir at 3%

The Live Register is not designed to measure unemployment. It includes part-time workers who work up to three days a week, seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to Jobseeker’s Benefit or Jobseeker’s Allowance.