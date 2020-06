Almost 14,000 people have been receiving Job-seeker’s Allowance for at least the past 10 years.

457 of these are in Tipperary while Dublin accounts for over 4,000.

The Department of Social Protection says a further 18,200 people have been getting the payment for between six and ten years.

The figures show 2,341 people in Tipp are in receipt of the Job-seekers Allowance for less than a year, 904 between 1 and 2 years, 1,036 from 3 to 5 years and 703 between 6 and 10 years.