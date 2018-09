More than 40 jobs are set to be created in the Premier County.

The roles are based across three companies – Mack Engineering in Nenagh, Horizon Offsite in Cahir and Phil Purcell Engineering in Thurles.

It’s part of over 100 new jobs which have been created across nine businesses in the Mid-West.

38 of those are in Limerick, while 26 will be in Clare – with 42 in Tipp.

The mix of both full and part-time roles have been supported by each company’s Local Enterprise Office.