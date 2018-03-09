200 new jobs are on the way for Cashel

Rockshel Life Sciences – which manufactures nutritional and healthcare products – is taking over the former Sun Pharma site in the town.

They will produce a range of health and nutritional items such as vitamins, protein based products, and both herbal & health supplements from the former Sun Pharma site in the town.

Cashel was dealt a huge blow two years ago when Sun Pharma announced its closure following a review of its global manufacturing operations.

Formerly Ranbaxy, the plant had been operating in the town for nearly 40 years.

Dr Azzam Hussein is one of those behind the project – he is already involved with a number of other start-up companies including one in Clonmel.

He told Tipp FM why they chose Cashel for their latest venture.

They are spending €14 million between purchasing, renovating and fitting out the plant.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry highlighted the possibilities of the former Sun Pharma site to Rockshel.

He says jobs are coming on stream immediately:

Sun Pharma closed its doors in March of 2016 with the loss of 100 jobs.

A number of former staff have already been recruited by Rockshel Life Sciences.

Among them is Mary Crowe who spent 25 years working at Sun Pharma:

Dr Azzam Hussein says the project is about more than just a business: