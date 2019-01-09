2% increase in Enterprise Ireland jobs in Tipperary

115 new jobs were created in Tipperary last year by Enterprise Ireland.

However of the 18,846 posts created nationally, the Premier County received less than 1%.

Fine Gael General Election candidate Mary Newman Julian has welcomed the increase in jobs, and called it a testament to Irish Companies in the face of Brexit uncertainty.

She says Tipperary hasn’t fared badly in comparison with some other counties.



It’s hoped the increase in jobs can continue this year in the face of Brexit uncertainty.

Mary Newman Julian says there’s more work to be done to bring Tipperary up to the national average.