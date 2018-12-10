15% fall in numbers signing on in the Premier

The number of people on the Live Register in Tipperary has fallen by nearly 1,400 in the last year.

According to the Central Statistics Office there’s been a reduction in the numbers signing on at all eight social welfare offices in Tipperary in the last 12 months.

Roscrea has seen a drop of 270 since November 2017, Nenagh is down 220 while there’s been a fall of 214 in Clonmel.

There were 7,854 people on the Live Register in Tipperary at the end of last month compared with 9,231 twelve months ago – a fall of nearly 15%.

3,711 are signing on in North Tipperary with 4,143 in the south of the county.

The drop in the last month alone stands at 179 across the Premier County.