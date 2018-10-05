Over €900,000 for Tipp town and village renewal schemes

Eight urban areas across Tipperary have been included in a major funding announcement for the county.

Tipperary has fared particularly well in the Town and Village Renewal funding announced today by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

A total of €913,266 has been allocated to the county for eight towns and villages.

They range from €21,000 for the extension of the local woodland walking trail in Cloughjordan to €200,000 for improvements in Cashel.

Fine Gael general election candidate Mary Newman Julian says Tipp has been one of the main beneficiaries under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.



Announcing the funding Minister Michael Ring said the scheme helps communities in many different ways.

There’s been a broad welcome for the allocation from local Councillors and TDs.

Among the other areas to benefit are Thurles – with €70,000 for a 10 year integrated renewal strategy for the town centre with €117,000 for village enhancements in Puckane.

Mary Newman Julian says the funding is down in no small way to the efforts of local elected representative and council officials.