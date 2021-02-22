€7k allocated for habitat survey and boardwalk study at north Tipp bog

Funding has been allocated to Cloughjordan Community Development Group under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme.

€7,260 has been assigned to the group to undertake a habitat survey at Scohaboy Bog “on habitats not covered to date”.

The funding is also to be used to carry out an appropriate assessment for a proposed “route way for a new visitor and amenity boardwalk”.

It’s the only Tipperary project to feature in a list of 25 successful applications, which will receive a total of €230,000 to go towards peatlands related projects.

Malcolm Noonan T.D., Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, said: “The high volume and quality of applications to the Scheme shows just how much communities care about and value their local peatlands, and how much enthusiasm there is across the country for local people to work together to protect, explore and enjoy these precious habitats.

“These kinds of bottom-up initiatives are inspiring and I’m proud to have the opportunity to support them.”