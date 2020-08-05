€633k in rural regeneration funding provided for Cahir

A Tipperary project has been included in the latest funding announced under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Just seven projects are included in the announcement of €5.5m by Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys.

€633,000 of this has been allocated for plans to redesign the town centre in Cahir with a focus on showcasing its historic character.

Senator Garret Ahearn says it provides a great opportunity for Cahir:

“This project will be led by Tipperary County Council. It’ll very much focus on Cahir’s historic character with the Castle and the Swiss Cottage, and developing the town for future generations.

“It’s very important for towns like Cahir that they get funding like this to progress the town. It’s a tourist area. It’s got a beautiful square. And the opportunity is there to develop that and I know that Tipperary County Council is very determined to develop the town as much as they can.”