€600,000 granted for roadworks around Tipperary

The money has been allocated to the council under the Local Improvement Scheme, which is for works on non-public, rural roads.

It covers the likes of laneways leading to houses and farms.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, local Councillor Mícheál Lowry says it’s great to get this funding.

He said it’s a vital scheme with a strong uptake each year and it’s not too long ago that the scheme had actually been dissolved.

He is delighted a substantial sum is available to the County Council this year to try and facilitate works which are vitally important to homeowners and landowners trying to access their property and their land on substandard roadways.