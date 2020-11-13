€5k of cocaine, cannabis and tablets found in Clonmel field

Almost €5,000 worth of suspected drugs has been seized by Gardaí in a field in Clonmel.

Local units carried out a search of a house in the Old Bridge area of the town at around 1pm this afternoon.

During the search of an adjacent field, Gardaí discovered €4,250 worth of cocaine, €500 of cannabis herb and €150 of alprazolam.

The suspected drugs are to be sent for forensic analysis, and Gardaí say they’re following a definite line of enquiry.

The search was part of an ongoing operation the sale and supply of drugs in Clonmel.