€4,000 worth of suspected heroin has been seized in Tipperary.

The discovery was made by Gardaí in the Clonmel District Drugs Unit at 2.45pm this afternoon when they stopped and searched a man on Western Road, Clonmel.

He was found to be in possession of the suspected heroin, while a mobile phone he was carrying was also seized as part of the investigation.

The man in his 30s has been arrested and is being questioned at Clonmel Garda Station.