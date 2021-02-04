Over €4,500 in small coins donated towards Borrisokane girl’s hospital treatment

A Borrisokane woman has raised over €4,500 for a local girl’s hospital treatment after collecting and counting people’s unused coins.

Ann Shanahan is asking people to continue donating any jars of small coins they have lying in the house or car to help Borrisokane’s Sophie Breen as part of the ‘Sophie’s Wish’ campaign.

Sophie is battling a form of Cerebral Palsy, and it’s hoped that €100,000 can be raised to fund a trip to the US for treatment in the coming months.

Ann believes there are huge amounts of small coins going unspent across the country:

“The more people I have getting involved, the better. Because I’ve been thinking, if I can collect over €4,500 in a small area in or around Borrisokane already. Can you imagine how much money is in cities, like Galway, Dublin Cork? All that money is lying idle.”

Anybody looking to get in touch with Ann, can contact Tipp FM for contact details.

She also has multiple drop-off points across the county including Crawford’s, the Country Kitchen and Heenan’s in Borrisokane, JKC’s in Nenagh, Moira Shepherd in Moneygall; Tony Treacy at Stakelums in Thurles and Mick Maher at Tipp Mid West Radio.

The Sophie’s Wish fundraising campaign can also be accessed here.