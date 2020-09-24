€2m worth of vehicles seized in Tipp & Clare as part of UK investigation

Over €2m worth of vehicles have been seized in Tipperary and Clare as part of a UK investigation into cyber fraud and money laundering.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are working with West Midlands Police in the UK in the ongoing operation in both counties.

The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of an international organised crime group who are suspected of laundering the proceeds of mandate fraud committed in the UK via a used car outlet in County Tipperary.

Mandate fraud involves changing account details for supplier or customer accounts to gain control and benefit from payments that way.

Gardaí say searches were conducted at two residential premises and one business premises in County Clare, and two residential and one business premises in County Tipperary.

So far today, 80 cars worth an approximate €2m have been seized, as well as €21,000 in cash. In excess of €200,000 has been restrained in financial accounts linked to the organised criminal group.

The search of a used care outlet in Tipperary remains ongoing.