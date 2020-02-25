More than €29,000 granted for Tipperary community groups and events

A number of community groups and events in the Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District have been approved for funding.

The projects being supported by the local authority include art and music events and a walking festival.

The main beneficiary is the Cashel Arts Festival with €12,200 allocated to the organising committee for this year’s event.

Tipperary Festival 2020 will no doubt benefit from the €6,500 approved by the local authority.

Other grants for projects in the Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District include €5,000 each for Fleadh Cheoil Thiobraid Árann 2020, the Cashel EU Rural Charter Youth Meeting and the Tipperary Excel Heritage Festival 2020.

The Clogheen based Rhododendron Walking Festival is earmarked for €4,000 while the Ballyporeen Community Council will receive €2,500 for their Music Maker Festival.

Thirty-two grants are included in all with a total allocation of €29,250.

Tipperary’s four other Municipal Districts will also receive funds under the General Municipal Allocation for the coming year.