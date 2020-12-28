€275k in drugs and cash seized by Clonmel Gardaí in 2020

€275,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash have been seized by Clonmel Gardaí this year.

Additional staff in the Clonmel District Drug Unit since February has also led to a significant increase in detected possession of drugs incidents in the area.

Gardai have recorded 63 incidents of possession of drugs for sale or supply in the Clonmel area – a rise of 70 percent on last year’s total.

The number of simple possession incidents has also risen by 74 percent to 258 this year.

The unit now consists of one Sergeant and four Gardaí. As a result, detections for sale or supply are up 70 percent whilst incidents of simple possession are up 74 percent. Suspected drugs such as cocaine, heroin, amphetamines, MDMA, alprazolam, cannabis and diazepam with an estimated street value of €256,000 were seized along with over €20,000 in cash.

Superintendent Willie Leahy says the District Drug Unit will continue to dismantle drug dealing networks in 2021:

“We have an extremely committed group of Gardaí attached to our drugs unit here in Clonmel. With the support of our uniform Gardaí, they have a proactive approach to targeting street level drug dealing. For 2021, we will continue to disrupt and dismantle drug dealing networks and organized crime groups that effect our town so negatively.

“Drug use is a problem that we An Garda Siochana can’t solve alone. it is a societal issue and requires a societal response. People who think is ok to use drugs on a recreational basis, and think its harmless, are only fooling themselves. Not only are they damaging their health, they are funding organised crime. Drugs have an impact on so many lives and is a contributing factor in public order, assaults and collisions on the roads. If you see or hear of any drug activity, please pick up the phone and call the Gardaí.