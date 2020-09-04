€268,932 support package for 7 Tipperary organisations

A support package amounting to over quarter of a million Euro is being provided to seven organisations in Tipperary.

The third tranche of Covid-19 Stability Funding for the county is aimed at providing immediate assistance to community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises.

Cappawhite Community Council is the main beneficiary getting over €141,000 while Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association has been allocated €52,000.

The other beneficiaries are the Day Care Centre for the Elderly in Clonmel (€9,269), Kplan Community Centre in Kilsheelan (€24,499), Place4U Tipperary (€11,738), Irish Children’s Arthritis Network in Bansha (€22,573) and Roscrea Abbey Community Centre (€6,983).

According to Deputy Michael Lowry the money from the Dormant Accounts Fund will be a very welcome boost.

“A number of these organisations obviously have reduced income at this particular time. There’s less activity than they had previously in terms of fundraising and that.”

“A number of them have cash flow problems so the idea is that this fund would assist them in the short term.”

Deputy Lowry feels Cappawhite Community Council are particularly deserving of the funds.

He says the money will be put to good use.

“It’s a cash injection for organisations that provide critical services – particularly for vulnerable people in society and for communities.”

“I’m delighted for the likes of Cappawhite Community Centre who do fantastic work there on a daily basis for older members of the local community. They put in a huge voluntary effort and there’s a great response from local people to support those who need that back-up and assistance.”