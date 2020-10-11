€22k of cannabis herb discovered in Tipperary grow house

€22,000 worth of cannabis herb has been seized by Gardaí after a cannabis growhouse was discovered in south Tipperary.

Members of the Cahir District Detective Branch executed a search warrant at a premises in Ardfinnan on Thursday when the discovery was made.

Meanwhile, €1,600 worth of fireworks were seized in Thurles yesterday as part of Operation Tombola which targets the use of such items over Halloween.

The discovery was made during a planned search, and is the latest in a string of fireworks seizures in the county over the last week.