€20k announced for Tipperary library supports

Just over €20,000 has been allocated to Tipperary libraries for dedicated support to older people, marginalised and disadvantaged groups.
The Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) has announced national funding to assist with literacy and numeracy services for groups such as the elderly, the Traveller Community, those with disabilities and people living in Direct Provision.
Four separate projects in Tipperary have been allocated funding for work with people with literacy needs, residents in deprived areas, and those with hearing difficulties.
Here’s an outline of the funding allocated for the Tipperary projects:
|
Library
Authority
|
Summary
|
Participating Community
|
Cost of project
|
DRCD Allocation for Project
|
Tipperary
|
The programme involves running a series of early years literacy and numeracy workshops aimed at childcare practitioners and parents
|
People with literacy needs
, Residents of deprived areas
|
€3,520.00
|
€3,168.00
|
Tipperary
|
This programme will provide support for digital literacy and lifelong learning to communities that face language and hearing barriers in accessing online services.
|
The deaf community and those with hearing impairments.
|
€6,722.00
|
€6,049.80
|
Tipperary
|
This programme will support families in providing literacy supports in tandem with the national Right-to-Read programme
|
Residents of deprived areas
, People with literacy needs.
|
€5,620.00
|
€5,058.00
|
Tipperary
|
Purchase of TTRS licences.
|
People with low literacy levels or learning differences.
|
€6,651.00
|
€5,985.90
|
Tipperary
|
|
|
€22,513.00
|
€20,261.70