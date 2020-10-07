€20k announced for Tipperary library supports

Just over €20,000 has been allocated to Tipperary libraries for dedicated support to older people, marginalised and disadvantaged groups.

The Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) has announced national funding to assist with literacy and numeracy services for groups such as the elderly, the Traveller Community, those with disabilities and people living in Direct Provision.

Four separate projects in Tipperary have been allocated funding for work with people with literacy needs, residents in deprived areas, and those with hearing difficulties.

Here’s an outline of the funding allocated for the Tipperary projects:

