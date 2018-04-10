€2.1 million for Tipp projects

Over 100 local groups across the Premier are to benefit from capital funding of over €2 million from Tipperary County Council.

Its part of the local authority’s Scheme of Capital Grants for Community Facilities & Amenities.

Among those approved for funding are Kilruane MacDonagh’s GAA Club who get €33,500 for an all-weather facility, €38,000 for a new community playground in Cappawhite and €22,000 for upgraded heating and internal works to the Community Centre in Mullinahone

CEO Joe MacGrath says the funding comes from development levies collected by the County Council.