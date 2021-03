Works on the redevelopment of Liberty Square in Thurles have received a €1m funding boost.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says that the allocation has been made under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund under Darragh O’Brien’s Department of Housing.

It brings the total investment into Liberty Square to over €5.3m, and deputy Cahill says he’s “hopeful that further funding can be secured for the county in the near future” under that fund.