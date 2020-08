Tipperary ETB is to benefit to the tune of €191,000 for laptops to assist with online learning.

The funding is part of a total of €15m being set aside for third level institutions across the country, which will fund the purchase of almost 16,700 laptops.

The devices will be distributed through targeted lending schemes run by the institutions.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says “the focus will be on ensuring disadvantaged students will have access to the devices.”