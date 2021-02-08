€150k allocated to Tipperary education projects for disadvantaged adults

€150,000 in funding has been allocated for adult education initiatives across Tipperary.

It’s part of the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund announced by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

The funding announced to education schemes in Tipperary is aimed at tackling some of the digital inequality highlighted by online and remote learning.

It’s hoped that the €150,000 allocated to Tipperary will support access for disadvantaged adults to community education

The largest beneficiary in the county is Knockanrawley Resource Centre in Tipp Town, where just over €25,000 is going towards a project titled ‘Bridging Tipp Towns Digital Divide’.

€15,000 has been allocated for Killoscully Development Association, and €10,000 for Rossmore Community Centre and Thurles Community Training Centre (CTC).

The funding for a total of 29 Tipperary projects have been warmly welcomed by independent TD Michael Lowry and Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn.