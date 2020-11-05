€15,000 raised for North Tipp Hospice following GAA club fundraiser

€15,000 has been raised for North Tipperary Hospice Movement following a fundraiser by Kiladangan GAA club.

Proceeds from a recent EuroMillions draw have been handed over recently, with the charity receiving half of the funds raised in recent months.

It’s been a challenging year for charities to collect donations, with North Tipperary Hospice Movement attempting to make up a shortfall of hundreds of thousands of euro.

Chair of Kiladangan GAA club, Seamus Quigley, says there’s a huge sense of satisfaction with the work carried out:

“We were upgrading our lights and decided to go with a joint EuroMillions fundraiser – 50/50. And we brought in over €34,000 in total and there was €4,000 in expenses.

“Then there was €15,000 each to both the club and North Tipp Hospice, which we were delighted to be able to contribute to.”