Amphetamines and a small quantity of cannabis herb worth a total of approximately 1,500 euro has been seized by Gardaí in Clonmel.

It follows the search of a property in Cherrymount yesterday evening.

A male in his 30s was arrested as part of the investigation and has since been released without charge.

Gardaí say a file is being prepared for the DPP, and that investigations are ongoing.