€140k funding boost for two Tipperary community organisations

North Tipperary Hospice is welcoming the announcement of €129,000 in funding towards its service.

It’s being allocated as part of the Covid-19 Stability Scheme Fund, which aims to support community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises.

€12,000 is also being provided to Carrick on Suir Community Resource Centre for family support services.

Eileen Kennedy of North Tipperary Hospice says it’s a welcome boost in a time of reduced income:

“It’s absolutely wonderful. And particular for the Board of the Hospice and all the volunteers involved in fundraising, that we’ll be able to keep our three cancer care centres open in Nenagh, Thurles and Roscrea. And that our palliative care team will be able to keep up their good work.

“So I’m very thankful to Minister Michael Ring and also to Senator Garrett Ahearn who helped us with the application.”