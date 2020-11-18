€10,000 windfall for four Tipperary schools

Four Tipperary schools have received €10,000 each to go towards sports equipment or facilities.

As part of the Aldi Play Rugby sticker competition, the funding has been awarded to Rossmore, Poulacapple and Lisvernane National Schools, as well as Ballina Primary School.

They were chosen from over 1,000 entries from across the country to be among 10 schools to receive 10,000 euro funding.

50,000 euro in funding was awarded to the overall winners of the competition – national schools in Gorey, Wexford and Kiltegan in Wicklow.