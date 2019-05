Last night’s €1 million Lotto Plus winning ticket was sold in Clonmel.

The quick pick ticket was bought at the Applegreen store at Moangarriff.

The winning numbers were 2, 4, 13, 17, 23, 27, while the bonus ball was 26.

Players are being urged to check their tickets to see if they’re Ireland’s newest millionaire.

Applegreen store manager Kieran O’Neill hopes the ticket holder will enjoy their good luck.