16 Tipperary schools have been included in the Summer Works Scheme for next year.

In all the county will get €1.2 million of a national fund of €31 million which is being set aside for improvements to schools.

It’s part of the 2021 Summer Works Scheme to fix problems like roofs, alarms and windows.

Upgrades of toilets will also be available through the initiative.

3 Post Primary and 13 Primary schools in the Premier County have been approved for funding.