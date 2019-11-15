€1.56 million in sports funding for Tipperary

€1.56 million in funding has been announced for Tipperary through the Sports Capital Programme.

The amounts awarded vary from €5,600 right up €75,000 for various clubs and groups around the county.

Clonmel Commercials GAA and Holycross/Ballycahill GAA both received the highest amounts with €75,000 each.

Deputy Michael Lowry told Tipp FM News – the money will be a significant boost for the clubs and groups.

Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn welcomed the funding, particularly the €75,000 for Clonmel Commercials GAA.

While Clonmel Hockey were awarded €19,000, Kilsheelan Kilcash GAA will get €41,000 and Ballypatrick Tennis Club will get €56,000.