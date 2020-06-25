€1.3m in rural regeneration funding for three Tipperary projects

Just over €1.3m has been provided to three projects in Tipperary as part of the latest batch of Rural Regeneration and Development Funding.

24 projects across the country are benefiting from the funding, including €650,000 towards the Nenagh Historic and Cultural Quarter regeneration plan.

A further €365,000 will go towards the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Plan, and €300,000 for the development of the Beara Breifne Way which runs through much of Tipperary.

In each case, the funding contributes about three quarters of the overall project cost.