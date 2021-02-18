€1.28m allocated for retrofitting of 47 social houses in Tipp

€1.28m has been allocated to Tipperary County Council to retrofit social houses in 2021.

A total of €45m has been provided to local authorities across the country, to invest in almost 1,300 homes.

€10m of that total will be given to councils who demonstrate an ability to complete additional work and spend their full allocation in 2021

Tipperary’s allocation is the largest given to any council outside of Dublin, Cork and Limerick, with €1.28m expected to target 47 social housing units in the county.