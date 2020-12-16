Dunne: Protest marches will not form part of ongoing St Brigid’s campaign

One of those involved in a campaign to reopen St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir is at pains to point out that they will not be holding a protest march in the town next weekend.

It follows contact from the Gardaí that any protest march could be in breach of Covid-19 legislation which would hold them liable.

Speaking on Tipp Today Sinn Féin Councillor Davy Dunne said while their campaign to restore respite and palliative care at the hospital will continue it will not include public marches.

“We as four people didn’t want any of us or anybody else to get in bother. We’re fighting on a public health matter so we’re not going to put people’s health in danger.”

“So Saturday the four of us have nothing to do with any protest that’s happening – it’s cancelled.”

Councillor Dunne was then pressed on whether or not there might still be some kind of protest on Saturday.

“I can’t answer for what other people are going to do – I can’t be responsible for what individuals will do.”