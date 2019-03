A Tipperary County Councillor is calling for an easing of restrictions on building log cabins.

Sinn Fein’s David Dunne wants to see the cabins built as a temporary measure for those. saving for a home.

As it stands, any structure above 25SQM needs planning permission and the council can order a cabin to be removed if it is built without proper permission.

Cllr Dunne feels it would alleviate the strain on housing supply if log cabins could be approved.