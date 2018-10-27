Dundrum House Hotel submits plans for major expansion

A planning application has been submitted which could see the construction of the Premier’s first whiskey distillery.

If granted, the development at the Dundrum House Hotel will be key in drawing tourism to the region.

The proposed development in Dundrum could see the creation of Tipperary’s first ever boutique whiskey distillery, along with the erection of a bottling plant and the expansion of the hotel.

As well as the distillery, major improvements will be undertaken on the Hotel structure if planning gets the green light.

The plans, submitted to Tipperary County Council, would see the demolition of the current hotel foyer and basement to make way for the construction of a new two-storey building to comprise a new entrance, lobbies, reception, circulation and mezzanine areas.

Another two storey building to the northwest of the hotel is also included in the plans, which would see a new function room built along with meeting rooms.

A decision is due from the planning authority by the 17th of December.